The World Kickboxing Network returns to Sardinia, with “The Night of Super Fight 8” taking place at Piazza Sella Iglesias on Thursday, July 21. The event, presented by Antonio Alias on a large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, features a series of bouts with the WKN championship rematch headlining the show.

The contest pits local European pro-amateur titleholder Andrea Mascia and Maltese welterweight Alex Horvath, World Kickboxing Network announced today via its Twitter page (@WKNkickboxing). The bout is scheduled for four rounds under oriental rules (K-1 style).

The pair first met last November in Pembroke, Malta at Gladiators Fight Night 25. After going a full distance the Italian kickboxer took the victory as well as a prestigious WKN belt by split decision.

Andrea Mascia of Sardinia to defend WKN European welterweight pro-amateur title in the championship rematch against Alex Horvath of Malta.



The previous edition of “The Night of Super Fight” was held in July 2019. The event saw French star Brandon Vieira claiming the WKN super featherweight kickboxing title against Nicola Canu to become a world champion in two styles.

WKN European welterweight pro-amateur title

Andrea Mascia (Sardinia) vs. Alex Horvath (Malta)