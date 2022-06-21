Undefeated Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) square off in the main event at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 25. The contest features reigning WBC super flyweight champion of the US making the first defense of his belt against former two-time super-flyweight champion of Thailand. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines Matchrom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.

In the twelve-round co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14, KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title in the rematch against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs). Also on the card unbeaten unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his straps in the twelve-rounder against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). In addition, undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) defends her crown in the ten-rounder against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).

On the top of Rodriguez vs Rungvisai undercard, Raymond Ford (11-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title in the ten-rounder against fellow-unbeaten Richard Medina (13-0 7, KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai tickets

Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai tickets to witness all the action at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 25. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the UK and Australia

The date when Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai airs live stream on DAZN in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, June 26. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card

The announced full Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Undercard

Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Marc Castro vs. Jean Guerra Vargas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Khalil Coe vs. Joaquin Berroa Lugo, 6 rounds, light heavyweight