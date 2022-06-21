Search
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 launch press conference (video)

Usyk vs Joshua 2

Reigning unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and former two-time unified king Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) square off in the rematch on Saturday, August 20 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Kicking off the promotion the fighters talk to media and come face to face at the launch press conference.

The event details, including venue, tickets and broadcast information for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 showdown, are expected to be announced. Live stream video is available up top.

