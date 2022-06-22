The date has been made official for Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz showdown, as the pair of heavyweights squares off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, September 4. The event is held during Labor Day Weekend. Tickets information has been also announced today.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KOs) was in action last May when he scored a unanimous decision against Chris Arreola to rebound from the defeat against former two-time unified heavyweight king Anthony Joshua in the rematch. Prior to that the Imperial, California native dethroned “AJ” by unanimous decision to claim the belts.

Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs, 2 NC) last fought in January when he KO’d Charles Martin in the sixth round. Before that the Cuban contender stopped Alexander Flores in Round 1 and rebounded from the defeat suffered against former WBC king Deontay Wilder in his second bid to lift the title.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tickets

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz tickets go on sale Thursday, Jun 23 at 10 am PT, as per announcement sent out by Premier Boxing Champions. Tickets can be purchased through AXS.com.

“Pre-sale tickets are available tomorrow (Wednesday, June 21) beginning at 10 am PT until 10 pm PT through AXS.com with the code: BOXING or CRYPTO,” reads the announcement.

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz is set to headline a PBC fight card live on FOX PPV in the United States. In other countries the event live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

The date when Ruiz vs Ortiz airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 5.

The co-main event, list of bouts featured on the Ruiz vs Ortiz undercard, as well as more information, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.