Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) square off in the rematch on Saturday, August 20 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event titled “Rage on the Red Sea” features former undisputed cruiserweight rule and reigning unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against former two-time unified heavyweight king of the UK.

Advertisements

At the launch press conference held early today the fighters came face to face and talked to media. Check out below what the they had to say.

The second press conference of two-city promotional tour is scheduled for June 29 in London.

‘To become World Champion all I did was work hard in my training camp and gym’

“I am very happy to be here in Saudi Arabia,” said Oleksandr Usyk. “It is very pleasant for me and my team.”

“We are doing what we have to do to achieve our goals. I have never made any loud or bright speeches.”

“To become World Champion all I did was work hard in my training camp and gym. That’s what I am going to do until the day of the fight and my boxing will make me happy.”

Oleksandr Usyk at press conference | Saudi Ministry of Sport

‘The fight in September, he was right, and I was wrong. Simply, I have to reverse that role on August 20th’

Advertisements

“I just want to say God is good, all the time, even through tough times,” Anthony Joshua said. “I’d like to thank everyone for coming out today. Definitely the hunger is still there. As I always said from the get-go, stay hungry. Just keep the motivation high. Blips happen. Things happen in life but resilience, mental toughness and consistency will always prevail. We’re still on the road, we’re still on the road to Undisputed for sure. It’s just a little blip in the road but I’m focused on the target which is sitting over there (points to Usyk).”

“I’m focused on the goal, God willing I’ll perform, and I’ll become three-time Heavyweight Champion of the World. With Andy Ruiz I think a lot of people can see before the fight things weren’t 100%. You’ve got to be strong, thick skinned; we take our loss like a man. When I win, I keep it moving and I thank everybody. When you lose, you have to stay humble as well in defeat. We kept it moving and I knew I could come back again and do what I have to do.”

Anthony Joshua with Eddie Hearn at press conference | Saudi Ministry of Sport

“The fight with Usyk, he bust my a** for some rounds. I have to take that defeat like a man as well. I hold myself accountable. I’m someone who can admit when I’m wrong and hold my head high when I’m right. The fight in September, he was right, and I was wrong. Simply, I have to reverse that role on August 20th. I don’t like to overcomplicate the situation because there’s simplicity in genius. Sometimes if you keep things simple you can achieve great things, so I’m just going to keep things simple, move forward and the date will soon come.”

“I wish Team Usyk a successful training camp and safe travels wherever they go in the world. Same to my team, Robert has been great in the camp, my staff at the back there as well that have been helping me in my training camp. I wish all of us well. I wish you guys a safe few weeks and I can’t wait to see you all again in the stadium for a great night of Heavyweight Championship boxing.”

The Usyk vs Joshua 2 event details, including venue, tickets and broadcast information, are expected to be announced shortly.