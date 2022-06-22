Golden Boy announced its return to the Coachella Valley with the event taking place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, July 28. On the top of fight card undefeated Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) of Glendora, CA faces off Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) of Miami, FL. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

In the co-main event the Coachella Valley’s undefeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, MX. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at bantamweight.

The event, hosted by Beto Duran and boxing hall of famer Bernard Hopkins, airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Gonzalez vs Angulo tickets

Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo tickets to witness all the action on Thursday, July 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10:00 am PT, as per announcement sent out by Golden Boy Promotions. Tickets are priced at $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges.

Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo

Hailing from a proud boxing family, Jousce Gonzalez is an undefeated rising prospect in the lightweight division. A professional since 2016, the fearless Gonzalez has continuously faced tough opposition defeating experienced fighters like Jose Anotnio Martinez, Miguel Angle Mendoza and Gabriel Gutierrez to name a few. The 27-year-old was last seen in the ring on April 21st defeating the tough Jario Lopez via sixth round knockout on the Diaz Jr vs Gesta card.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and show everyone why I am ready for bigger fights,’ said Jousce Gonzalez. “I want the fast track to a world title!”

A native of the Coachella Valley, Manny Flores has only just fought once in his hometown after starting off his career in Mexicali, Mexico. Since then, the 23-year-old has steadily climbed the ranks of the division all while defeating veterans like Jonathan Rodriguez, Daniel Lozano and Leonardo Torres.. Flores was last seen at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on April 21st with a spectacular third round knockout of Victor Ruiz.

“I’m fighting for everyone coming out of the Coachella Valley,” said Manuel Flores. “Don’t ever let someone tell you that ‘can’t do it.’ You can do whatever it is you want to do as long as you believe in yourself. No matter where you come from, if you are going to be great no one is gonna stop that!”

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card

The list of bouts featured on the Gonzalez vs Angulo undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada, 8 rounds, bantamweight