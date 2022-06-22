PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 24. The fight card features heavyweight and featherweight matchups with six new fighters joining 2022 Season. The previously announced clash between 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and fellow-Brazilian Matheus Scheffel headlines the show. The athletes battle it out for the chance to earn points and possibly secure a playoff position.

2021 semifinalist Brendan Loughnane (22-4) faces Ago Huskic (8-4) after 2022 Challenger Series winner Boston Salmon was forced out due to injury. Huskic is of Bosnian decent and grew up in Iowa. He now fights out of Florida.

The heavyweight division has three new fighters with Ali Isaev (visa issues), Jamelle Jones and Stuart Austin (injuries) all off of the card. The new heavyweights are Maurice Greene, Juan Adams and Shelton Graves.

Greene (10-6) has competed in MMA and professional kickboxing and fights out of the world renowned Jackson-Winklejohn camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He faces 2021 semifinalist Denis Goltsov. Greene is known in the combat sports world as “The Crochet Boss” due to his love of crocheting, a hobby he picked up early in his career.

Juan Adams (9-4), another Jackson-Winklejohn product, squares off with Sam Kei (8-5) in a matchup of first time PFL fighters. Kei was slated to fight in April but was forced out of the bout due to visa issues. He was originally slated to face Goltsov but now takes on Adams.

Shelton Graves steps in to face 2021 PFL finalist Ante Delija. Graves (9-5), like all alternate fighters, needs to secure as fast of a finish as possible to earn enough points to make the Playoffs.

2022 Challenger Series competitor Reinaldo Ekson steps in for injured German Saba Bolaghi in the featherweight division. Ekson faces 2021 semifinalist Bubba Jenkins.

MMA fans can watch PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel live stream on ESPN+ in the United States on Friday, June 24 starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 25 on Stan beginning at 7:30 am AEST.

PFL 5 fight card

The current PFL 5 Season 2022 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves

Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene

Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams

Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo