Search
MMA

PFL 5 fight card finalized, six new fighters join 2022 Season, Cappelozza vs Scheffel headlines

Newswire
PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel fight card finalized
Bruno Cappelozza in his bout against Muhammed DeReese | PFL MMA

PFL 5 Season 2022

PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, June 24. The fight card features heavyweight and featherweight matchups with six new fighters joining 2022 Season. The previously announced clash between 2021 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza and fellow-Brazilian Matheus Scheffel headlines the show. The athletes battle it out for the chance to earn points and possibly secure a playoff position.

Advertisements

2021 semifinalist Brendan Loughnane (22-4) faces Ago Huskic (8-4) after 2022 Challenger Series winner Boston Salmon was forced out due to injury. Huskic is of Bosnian decent and grew up in Iowa. He now fights out of Florida.

The heavyweight division has three new fighters with Ali Isaev (visa issues), Jamelle Jones and Stuart Austin (injuries) all off of the card. The new heavyweights are Maurice Greene, Juan Adams and Shelton Graves.

Greene (10-6) has competed in MMA and professional kickboxing and fights out of the world renowned Jackson-Winklejohn camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He faces 2021 semifinalist Denis Goltsov. Greene is known in the combat sports world as “The Crochet Boss” due to his love of crocheting, a hobby he picked up early in his career.

Juan Adams (9-4), another Jackson-Winklejohn product, squares off with Sam Kei (8-5) in a matchup of first time PFL fighters. Kei was slated to fight in April but was forced out of the bout due to visa issues. He was originally slated to face Goltsov but now takes on Adams.

Shelton Graves steps in to face 2021 PFL finalist Ante Delija. Graves (9-5), like all alternate fighters, needs to secure as fast of a finish as possible to earn enough points to make the Playoffs.

2022 Challenger Series competitor Reinaldo Ekson steps in for injured German Saba Bolaghi in the featherweight division. Ekson faces 2021 semifinalist Bubba Jenkins.

MMA fans can watch PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel live stream on ESPN+ in the United States on Friday, June 24 starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT. In Australia the event airs live on Saturday, June 25 on Stan beginning at 7:30 am AEST.

PFL 5 fight card

The current PFL 5 Season 2022 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
  • Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
  • Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak
  • Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

  • Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene
  • Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson
  • Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes
  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic
  • Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097