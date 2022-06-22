Search
Preview Bec Rawlings vs Britain Hart 2 – Road to BKFC 26 (video)

Newswire
BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino

Bec Rawlings (3-0) and Britain Hart (4-3) square off in the bare knuckle boxing rematch this Friday, June 24. The contest is featured on the BKFC 26 fight card at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Rawlings won their first fight in August 2018 by split decision. Ahead of the rematch the promotion released “The Road to BKFC 26”, and you can watch it up top.

BKFC 26 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other bare knuckle fighting fans can watch the event live stream on FITE. The date when the card airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 25.

In the main event Elvin Brito defends his welterweight title against Luis Palomino. In the co-main event Uly Diaz and Francesco Ricchi battle it out for the interim middleweight belt.

Get BKFC 26 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Bare KnuckleNewsVideo

