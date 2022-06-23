Search
MMA

Bellator 282 weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Newswire

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 24, which makes it Saturday June 25 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event, two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against top-ranked undefeated contender Johnny Eblen (11-0). The championship bout follows a pair of bantamweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals, as Danny Sabatello (12-1) takes on Leandro Higo (21-5) and Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) meets Magomed Magomedov (18-2).

Tickets for Bellator 282 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 282 fight card

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
  • Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Bellator 282 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Mousasi vs Eblen

Preliminary Card

  • Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
  • Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
  • Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez
  • Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
  • Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar
  • Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo
  • Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia
  • Ethan Hughes vs. TBA
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097