Bellator 282 weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 24, which makes it Saturday June 25 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against top-ranked undefeated contender Johnny Eblen (11-0). The championship bout follows a pair of bantamweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals, as Danny Sabatello (12-1) takes on Leandro Higo (21-5) and Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) meets Magomed Magomedov (18-2).

Tickets for Bellator 282 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 282 fight card

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title

Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca

Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar

Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo

Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia

Ethan Hughes vs. TBA