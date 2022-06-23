Bellator 282 weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday June 24, which makes it Saturday June 25 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against top-ranked undefeated contender Johnny Eblen (11-0). The championship bout follows a pair of bantamweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals, as Danny Sabatello (12-1) takes on Leandro Higo (21-5) and Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) meets Magomed Magomedov (18-2).
Tickets for Bellator 282 can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.
Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Bellator 282 fight card
Main Card
- Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
- Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
- Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
- Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne
Preliminary Card
- Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
- Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
- Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
- Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca
- Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
- Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez
- Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
- Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
- Aaron Jeffery vs. Fabio Aguiar
- Bryce Logan vs. Mandel Nallo
- Marcos Breno vs. Richard Palencia
- Ethan Hughes vs. TBA