The location and tickets information for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 has been officially announced, as a highly anticipated trilogy fight lands at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features undisputed super middleweight champion of Mexico up against unified middleweight champion of Kazakhstan.

Their first fight took place five years ago at the same venue and ended in a split draw. The rematch held a year later saw the Mexican star taking the win by majority decision.

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 tickets start at $305, as per announcement sent out by Matchroom Boxing. Tickets go on sale at the following dates and times:

AXS, Fighter and Matchroom (codes) Pre-Sales: Friday, June 24 at 10 am PT to Sunday, June 26 at 10 pm PT.

Public On-Sale: Monday, June 27 at 10 am PT.

Several Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets are available for purchase now via TicketNetwork and Ticket Liquidator.

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3 lands at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) was last in action in May when he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBA king Dmitry Bivol in his bid to become a two-time light heavyweight champion. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) last fought in April when he stopped Ryota Murta in the ninth round to retain his IBF middleweight title and claim the WBA belt.

A two-city press tour is scheduled for Friday, June 24 and Monday, June 27 in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. For the first time since their last fight, Canelo and Golovkin are expected to come face to face at? a red-carpet press and fan event in LA, followed by another press conference in NY.

Boxing fans can watch Canelo vs GGG 3 live on DAZN PPV in the United States and Canada, as well as around the world on DAZN subscription (excluding Kazakhstan, Latin America, and Mexico)?. In the UK and Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, September 18. The start time is to be determined.

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard are also expected to be announced shortly.