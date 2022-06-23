Elwin Soto vs Hekkie Budler live stream from Mexicali, Mexico

Mexico’s former world champion Elwin Soto takes on South African two-division world champion Hekkie Budler in the main event live from Palenque Fex in Mexicali, Mexico on Saturday, June 25. Two former champions battle for one more shot at title glory, as they square off in the WBC light flyweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Jose Ramirez Maciel (16-1, 9 KOs) from Mexicali looks for his 13th consecutive victory when he faces Jorge Luis Martinez Monreal (13-1-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at junior featherweight. Also on the card Diego Torres Nunez (14-0, 13 KOs), who knocked out 13 straight foes to start his pro career, hopes to get back on the knockout track against Royder Dzul Camacho (9-3-2, 3 KOs), who is unbeaten in his last five fights. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

In addition, Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza (18-0, 15 KOs) meets Gerardo Valenzuela Munoz (10-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight, and Hermosillo-born Yahir Frank (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Carlos Mejia (8-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at flyweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch Elwin Soto vs Hekkie Budler

Boxing fans can watch Elwin Soto vs Hekkie Budler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Saturday, June 25. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Although no live stream has been announced for other countries, those outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and watch Soto vs Budler live from practically anywhere.

Elwin Soto vs Hekkie Budler – WBC light flyweight title eliminator

Soto hails from San Felipe, a two-hour drive from Mexicali, and has the home crowd advantage. Budler, from Johannesburg, is a 34-year-old veteran, is making only his third career appearance in North America.

“La Pulga” Soto (19-2, 13 KOs) won the WBO light flyweight title in June 2019 with a come-from-behind 12th-round stoppage over Angel “Tito” Acosta. He successfully defended that strap four times over the next two years, finally losing his belt last October to Jonathan Gonzalez by split decision. Soto has not fought since the Gonzalez defeat and hopes a win over Budler will earn him a shot at WBC world champion Kenshiro Teraji.

“The Hexecutioner” Budler (33-4, 10 KOs) has been 12 rounds 17 times and won the WBA 105-pound title in March 2014 when he stopped Karluis Diaz in one round. He defended that belt four times before losing a tight decision to Byron Rojas. In May 2018, Budler edged Ryoichi Taguchi by decision to win the WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine 108-pound titles. His reign as the top 108-pounder lasted a little more than seven months. After taking a little more than two years off, Budler returned last May in Johannesburg and won the WBC Silver light flyweight belt with a unanimous decision over Jonathan Almacen.

Soto vs Budler fight card

The announced Soto vs Budler lineup looks as the following:

Elwin Soto vs. Hekkie Budler, 12 rounds, light flyweight – WBC light flyweight title eliminator

Jose Ramirez Maciel vs. Jorge Luis Martinez Monreal, 10 rounds, junior featherweight

Diego Torres Nunez vs. Royder Dzul Camacho, 10 rounds, lightweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. Gerardo Valenzuela Munoz, 8 rounds, featherweight

Yahir Frank vs. Carlos Mejia, 8 rounds, featherweight