Undefeated WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against former two-time 115-pound champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) in the main event at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 25. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout airs live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.

22-year-old Rodriguez (15-0 10 KOs) claimed the vacant title by unanimious decision against Carlos Cuadras in February. In addition to lifting the belt, the victory saw ‘Bam’ crowned the youngest active world champion in the sport of boxing. Ahead of his first defense he says he is looking to live up to the hype.

“A lot of people have eyes on me now and they are looking at me to take over the division,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve seen a lot on social media saying I am the new Choccy and that’s a lot of motivation and I want to live up to the hype.”

“Rungvisai has been in with the best and beating him would really boost my confidence and skyrocket my career. I feel a lot stronger than I did against Cuadras. That wasn’t a fluke, I want to show I am the real deal.”

“It’s possibly the toughest test you could face in a first defense of my title but like with the Cuadras fight, I had no hesitation because I am here to takeover.”

“I want to see how the fight goes. We do have plans to go down to 112lbs and win a world title there, and hopefully unify and become undisputed, and then come back to 115lbs.”

“There’s so many good fighters, I’d love to fight Estrada and Chocolatito and then at 112lbs there’s Julio Cesar Martinez, Sunny Edwards, Junto Nakatani; there’s so many great names and I would love to fight them all.”

In the co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) and McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) square off in the rematch for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title. Also on the card unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev defends his belts against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). In addition, undisputed women’s welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) makes the third defense of her crown against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).

