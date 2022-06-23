WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his title against former two-time super-flyweight king Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on DAZN from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event, Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14, KOs) meets McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch defending his WBC flyweight title. In addition, unbeaten unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) faces off against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs) in a twelve-rounder. As well, undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) defends her title against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs).

