UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 25. The date when MMA event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.

Advertisements

In the main event No. 11-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) is looking to secure the sixth straight victory when he faces No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC), who won three bouts in a row. In the co-main event No. 10-ranked welterweight Neil Magny (26-8) squares off against unbeaten No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0).

Also on the card Alan Baudot (8-3) takes on Josh Parisian (14-5) at heavyweight, Christos Giagos (19-9) faces Thiago Moises (15-6) at lightweight and Nate Maness (14-1) battles it out against Umar Nurmagomedov (14-0) at bantamweight. In addition, Rodolfo Vieira (8-1) goes up against Chris Curtis (28-8) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 25. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Sign up to ESPN+ >>

UFC Vegas 57 UK time, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at 3 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at midnight BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC Vegas 57 Australia time, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

In Australia UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, June 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

Sign up to Kayo >>

UFC Vegas 57 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey