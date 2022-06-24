Search
Conlan vs Marriaga undercard: Paddy Donovan, Kurt Walker & Kieran Molloy in action live from Belfast

Paddy Donovan next fight scheduled on Conlan vs Marriaga undercard
Paddy Donovan in his bout against Miroslav Serban | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga at SSE Arena Belfast - part of annual Féile an Phobail festival

Michael Conlan faces off Miguel Marriaga in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, August 6. The scheduled for ten rounds featherweight bout headlines Top Rank Boxing fight card live stream on ESPN+. Welterweight Paddy Donovan, featherweight Kurt Walker and junior middleweight Kieran Molloy are scheduled to battle it out on the undercard.

Donovan is set appear in his first scheduled eight-rounder. Walker and Molloy see action in the separate six-round bout.

Conlan vs Marriaga tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, August 7. International live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (8-0, 6 KOs) from Limerick, Ireland, is trained and managed by former middleweight world champion Andy Lee. The stylish southpaw last fought on the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall undercard in February, knocking out Miroslav Serban in six rounds. Donovan has been out of action rehabbing a hand injury.

Kurt Walker (2-0, 1 KO) from Lisburn, Northern Ireland, turned pro with a first-round knockout on the Taylor-Catterall card, a highly anticipated debut following an amateur run that included a gold medal at the 2019 European Games. He returned April 23 on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard at Wembley Stadium, where he won a four-round decision over Stefan Nicolae.

Kieran Molloy (1-0, 1 KO) a native of Galway, Ireland, also turned pro on the Taylor-Catterall bill and notched a second-round stoppage over Damian Esquisabel. He was scheduled to fight June 18 on the Artur Beterbiev-Joe Smith Jr. undercard, but his opponent tested positive for COVID-19 during fight week. Molloy signed a professional contract with Top Rank after winning an Irish national title last October.

The ESPN+ stream is also scheduled to feature Belfast native Padraig McCrory (13-0, 7 KOs) defending his WBC International Silver super middleweight title in the ten-rounder bout against former world title challenger Marco Antonio Periban (26-5-1, 17 KOs).

The current Conlan vs Marriaga lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Conlan vs Marriaga fight card

  • Michael Conlan vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Marco Antonio Periban, 10 rounds, super middleweight – McCrory’s WBC International Silver title
