Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA takes on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic in the main event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, July 16. The scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout headlines boxing fight card live stream on DAZN. The undercard lineup has been announced today, featuring Orange County’s fan favorite Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA up against Baltimore’s Samuel Kotey (23-3, 16 KOs) in the ten-round welterweight co-main event.

Also on the card Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC faces Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) meets undefeated David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica in the twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator.

The portion of undercard billed as Golden Boy Fight Night features Diego De La Hoya (22-1, 10 KOs) of Mexicali, MX faceoff Enrique Bernache (24-13, 12 KOs) of Guadalajara, MX in the ten-rounder at featherweight and Los Angeles’ Miguel Gaona (2-0, 1 KOs) versus Jonathan Guzman (0-5) of Aguada, Puerto Rico in the four-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Lawrence King (11-1, 9 KOs) of San Bernardino, CA battles it out against a to be announced opponent in the six-rounder at super middleweight.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna tickets

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 16 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA are on sale. Tickets can be purchased now through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

“At this point in my career, it doesn’t matter who my opponent is, all that matters is continuing to knock opponents out and my personal growth as a fighter,” said Alexis Rocha. “No opponent can dictate how my career moves. I carry the power to control my own destiny and career. July 16th is another opportunity for me to take control of my destiny and to continue climbing to the top of the sport. I can’t wait to share a card with Ryan in a place so close to home – Los Angeles. I’m ready to put on a show. Thank you to Golden Boy and all of my fans for the continued support.”

“To be showcased as the co-main event in one of the biggest fight cards of the year in the biggest arena in Los Angeles, is a huge opportunity for me,” said Samuel Kotey. “I promise my fans I will not disappoint them and on July 16, everyone will know who Samuel Kotey is.”

“Just in case the division forgot about me I’m putting them on notice on July 16,” said Lamont Roach Jr. “This is my opportunity to get closer to a world title shot and I am going to win and put on an impressive performance.”

“This is my chance to prove that I am an elite level fighter worthy of a world title shot,” said Angel Rodriguez. “Winning the WBA super featherweight title eliminator will prove I have what it takes to go the distance in this sport and one day call myself a world champion.”

“I am excited for this fight because I will be fighting in the biggest arena in my hometown,” said Ricardo Sandoval. “This is a big opportunity for me to show my fans, friends, and family all the hard work I have put in to get here. This fight is for a title eliminator, I am ready to fight for a world title next and on July 16 I will prove it to the world.”

“I am ready for a challenge on July 16,” said David Jimenez. “I will be fighting to keep my undefeated record, earn a place in the rankings, and be a step closer to a world title shot after I win the WBA flyweight title eliminator. This is my chance and I will do everything in my power to be declared the winner on July 16.”

The current Garcia vs Fortuna lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Samuel Kotey Neequaye, 10 rounds, welterweight

Lamont Roach vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Undercard

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman, 4 rounds, lightweight

Lawrence King vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight