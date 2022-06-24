Reigning WBC super flyweight champion Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt against former two-time super flyweight title holder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) in the headline bout live on DAZN from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The co-main event features Julio Cesar Martinez (18-2 14, KOs) up against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round defense of his WBC flyweight title. Also on the card, undefeated unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) faces off against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs) in defense of his straps. In addition, Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) meets Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder with her undisputed welterweight title at stake.

Tickets for Rodriguez vs Rungvisai can be purchased via Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai fight card

Main Card

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Undercard

Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, featherweight – Ford’s WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Marc Castro vs. Jean Guerra Vargas, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight

Khalil Coe vs. Joaquin Berroa Lugo, 6 rounds, light heavyweight