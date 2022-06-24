Two WKN World title belts are on the line at “La Nuit Des Gladiateurs” this Saturday, June 25 in Liege, Belgium. The annual event features some of the best representatives of the country-host up against international opponents in the five-round Muay Thai battles for the prestigious crown.

Advertisements

In one of the championship bouts Moroccan-Belgian Youssef Boughanem makes the first defense of his WKN super welterweight Muay Thai title against Toni Romero of Spain. Boughanem claimed the belt by TKO in the fourth round against Joe Craven of the UK in April 2019 in Brussels. Romero held WBC Muay Thai Spanish national belt with the victory over Ignasi Larios.

In another title quest local star Madani Rahmani faces Nika Nozadze of Georgia for the WKN cruiserweight Muay Thai belt. The latter replaces previously announced Jean Simon Mendes Bass of Spain, who was forced to withdraw due to COVID, World Kickboxing Network announced via its Twitter page (@WKNkickboxing). Rahmani is the winner of WKN Intercontinental super light heavyweight title by unanimous decision against Jurij Orlov at the previous edition of “La Nuit Des Gladiateurs” last November in Soumagne. Nozadze is three-time national champion and two-time Asian champion.

“‘La Nuit Des Gladiateurs’ marks a return of spectacular Muay Thai events to Belgium, that have always produced a high level competition,” said President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera. “World champion Youssef Boughanem and Intercontinental champion Madani Rahmani are two internationally recognized athletes. These fights promise to be explosive, and may the best win.”

The championship supervisor is Osman Yigin.

The rest of the card is scheduled to see a series of local and international matchups.

La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022

La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022

WKN World Super Welterweight Muay Thai title

Youssef Boughanem vs. Toni Romero

WKN World Cruiserweight Muay Thai title

Madani Rahmani vs. Nika Nozadze