UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 11-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC) square off at lightweight. In the co-main event No. 10-ranked Neil Magny (26-8) and unbeaten No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) do battle at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 45: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 57 fight card

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey