UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
In the main event No. 11-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC) square off at lightweight. In the co-main event No. 10-ranked Neil Magny (26-8) and unbeaten No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) do battle at welterweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 45: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 57 fight card
Main Card
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
- Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
- Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Preliminary Card
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown
- Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
- JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
- Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey