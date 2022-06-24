Search
UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Newswire
UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan weigh-in
UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan weighs-in | Instagram/arm_011

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event No. 11-ranked Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC) square off at lightweight. In the co-main event No. 10-ranked Neil Magny (26-8) and unbeaten No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0) do battle at welterweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 45: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 57 fight card

Main Card

  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
  • Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
  • Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

UFC Vegas 57 start time, how to watch, live stream, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Preliminary Card

  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. TJ Brown
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
  • JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey
