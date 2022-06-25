Bellator 282 results, live stream, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Bellator 282 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 24. In the five-round main event two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against No.1-ranked unbeaten contender Johnny Eblen (11-0).

The championship bout follows a pair of quarterfinals of bantamweight World Grand Prix. Among the bouts Leandro Higo (21-5) takes on Danny Sabatello (12-1) and Magomed Magomedov (18-2) faces off Enrique Barzola (18-5-2). In addition, Kassius Kayne (12-7) and Brennan Ward (15-6) do battle at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Those MMA fans outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live from practically anywhere.

Bellator 282 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 282 fight card

Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title

Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca

Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

James Gonzalez def. Cody Law by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–28, 30–26)

Aaron Jeffery def. Fabio Aguiar by TKO (knees and punches, R2 at 3:30)

Mandel Nallo def. Bryce Logan by TKO (punch, R1 at 1:07)