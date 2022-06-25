Search
MMA

Bellator 282 results, live stream, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Newswire

Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen

Bellator 282 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 24. In the five-round main event two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against No.1-ranked unbeaten contender Johnny Eblen (11-0).

Advertisements

The championship bout follows a pair of quarterfinals of bantamweight World Grand Prix. Among the bouts Leandro Higo (21-5) takes on Danny Sabatello (12-1) and Magomed Magomedov (18-2) faces off Enrique Barzola (18-5-2). In addition, Kassius Kayne (12-7) and Brennan Ward (15-6) do battle at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Those MMA fans outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live from practically anywhere.

Bellator 282 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 282 fight card

Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
  • Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card

  • Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
  • Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
  • Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
  • Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca
  • Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
  • Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
  • Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
  • James Gonzalez def. Cody Law by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–28, 30–26)
  • Aaron Jeffery def. Fabio Aguiar by TKO (knees and punches, R2 at 3:30)
  • Mandel Nallo def. Bryce Logan by TKO (punch, R1 at 1:07)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097