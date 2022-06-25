Bellator 282 results, live stream, Mousasi vs Eblen (video)

Bellator 282 airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, June 24. In the five-round main event two-time and current middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2) defends his title against No.1-ranked unbeaten contender Johnny Eblen (11-0).
The championship bout follows a pair of quarterfinals of bantamweight World Grand Prix. Among the bouts Leandro Higo (21-5) takes on Danny Sabatello (12-1) and Magomed Magomedov (18-2) faces off Enrique Barzola (18-5-2). In addition, Kassius Kayne (12-7) and Brennan Ward (15-6) do battle at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, June 24
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Those MMA fans outside the covered region can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen live from practically anywhere.
Bellator 282 free live stream of prelims begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT. US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 282 fight card
Get Bellator 282: Mousasi vs Eblen full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen – Mousasi’s Bellator middleweight title
- Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
- Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
- Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne
Preliminary Card
- Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy
- Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson
- Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammad Abdullah
- Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca
- Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne
- Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota
- Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto
- James Gonzalez def. Cody Law by unanimous decision (29–27, 29–28, 30–26)
- Aaron Jeffery def. Fabio Aguiar by TKO (knees and punches, R2 at 3:30)
- Mandel Nallo def. Bryce Logan by TKO (punch, R1 at 1:07)