BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino airs live on pay-per-view from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, June 24. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two title belts contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 25.

In the main event Elvin Brito (5-2) defends his welterweight title against Luis Palomino (6-0). In the co-main event Uly Diaz (3-1) and undefeated Franceso Ricchi (4-0) battle it out for the interim middleweight belt. In addition, former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings (3-0) and Britain Hart (4-3) square off in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, June 26

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC 26 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 26 fight card

Get BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Elvin Brito vs. Luis Palomino – Brito’s BKFC welterweight title

Uly Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi – interim BKFC middleweight title

Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart

Howard Davis vs. Jimmie Rivera

Blake Davis vs. Cody Beierle

Bryan Duran vs. Braeden Tovey

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills

Tyler Randall vs. Cary Caprio

Undercard

Stephen Townsel vs. Idrees Wasi

Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt