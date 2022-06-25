BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino airs live on pay-per-view from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, June 24. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two title belts contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 25.
In the main event Elvin Brito (5-2) defends his welterweight title against Luis Palomino (6-0). In the co-main event Uly Diaz (3-1) and undefeated Franceso Ricchi (4-0) battle it out for the interim middleweight belt. In addition, former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings (3-0) and Britain Hart (4-3) square off in the rematch. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, June 25
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, June 26
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
BKFC 26 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC 26 fight card
Get BKFC 26: Brito vs Palomino full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Elvin Brito vs. Luis Palomino – Brito’s BKFC welterweight title
- Uly Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi – interim BKFC middleweight title
- Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart
- Howard Davis vs. Jimmie Rivera
- Blake Davis vs. Cody Beierle
- Bryan Duran vs. Braeden Tovey
- Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills
- Tyler Randall vs. Cary Caprio
Undercard
- Stephen Townsel vs. Idrees Wasi
- Freddy Masabo vs. Will Shutt