World Championship is back to Belgium with “La Nuit Des Gladiateurs” taking place tonight, Saturday, June 25 at Hall Omnisport de Fléron in the province of Liège. The event features a series of Muay Thai bouts with two prestigious WKN titles contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In one of the title bouts Moroccan-Belgium Youssef Boughanem defends his WKN super welterweight title against Toni Romero of Spain. Both fighters successfully made the required weight limit of 72.6 kg (160.1 lbs). The champion weighed-in at 72.2 kg. The challenger was 72.5 kg.

In another title clash local Madani Rahmani face Nika Nozadze of Georgia. The pair battle it out for the vacant WKN super light heavyweight strap. Both contenders came in under the maximum allowed 85.5 kg (188.5 lbs), tipping the scales at 84.4 kg and 84.1 kg, respectively.

Both world championship bout are scheduled for five rounds. The supervisor is Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.

WKN World Super Welterweight Muay Thai title, 5 rounds

Youssef Boughanem (Belgium / Morocco) vs. Toni Romero (Spain)

WKN World Super Light Heavyweight Muay Thai title, 5 rounds

Madani Rahmani (Belgium) vs. Nika Nozadze (Georgia)