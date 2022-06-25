Search
Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai free live stream of prelims (video)

Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai undercard airs live stream from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 25 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US and 11:15 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, June 26 at 8:15 am AEST in Australia.

The two-fight Rodriguez vs Rungvisai preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

