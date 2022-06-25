Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai undercard airs live stream from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, June 25 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US and 11:15 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, June 26 at 8:15 am AEST in Australia.

The two-fight Rodriguez vs Rungvisai preliminary lineup looks as the following: