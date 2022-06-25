PFL 5 Season 2022 airs live from Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday June 24, which makes it Saturday June 25 in Australia. The fight card features a series of bouts in the heavyweight and featherweight classes, plus the final lightweight bout of the elimination rounds. In the main event 2021 PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza takes on Mateus Scheffel.

In the co-main event former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis of the United States meets Stevie Ray of Scotland at lightweight. Also on the card, a heavyweight battle battle between Renan Ferreira and Klidson Abreau. In addition, Chris Wade meets Kyle at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

PFL 5 2022 Season results

Get PFL 5: Cappelozza vs Scheffel full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves

Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson

Denis Goltsov def. Maurice Greene by unanimous decision (30–27 ,30–27 ,30–27)

Preliminary Card

Lance Palmer def. Sheymon Moraes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Juan Adams def. Sam Kei by TKO (R2 at 2:30)

Ryoji Kudo def. Alejandro Flores by KO (R1 at 2:52)

Brendan Loughnane def. Ago Huskic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)