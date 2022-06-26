Search
Countdown to UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier – Full Episode (video)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in Australia. Ahead of the event the promotion released the “Countdown” video.

The UFC 276 Countdown full episode features middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway, plus bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. You can watch it up top.

UFC 276 tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork.

In the US the event airs live on ESPN+ PPV, while in Australia live stream is available on Kayo Sports.

Get UFC 276 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

