The date has been made official for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match in 2022 as the pair squares at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, August 6. Several tickets for the event are already available for purchase now. The bout, headlining the fight card live on pay-per-view, is scheduled for eight rounds at cruiserweight. The date when the showdown airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 7.

The co-main event features Amanda Serrano defending her unified WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight belts against Brenda Karen Carabajal. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Paul vs Fury tickets

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, as well as StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live on pay-per-view on Showtime. In Australia Paul vs Fury live stream is expected on Kayo Sports, while FITE TV is expected to televise the fight card in other countries.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury | Poster

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) of Manchester, England were initially set to battle it out last December. The bout fell off after Fury withdrew due a medical issue.

Paul instead faced former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the rematch and claimed the victory by knockout in the sixth round. Fury last fought in April when he defeated Daniel Bocianski by points.

Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) was in action in April when she suffered the defeat by split decision against Katie Taylor in her bid to become the undisputed champion at lightweight. Before that the boxing star from Carolina, Puerto Rico, who held nine major world titles across seven different weight divisions, defeated Miriam Gutierrez and Yamileth Mercado by unanimous decision and KO’d Daniela Romina Bermudez in Round 9.

Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KOs) of Jujuy, Argentina won two of her previous bouts, most recently taking the interim WBC featherweight title. She is coming off the win by majority decision against Debora Anahi Dionicius in May, following a UD against Lilian Dolores Silva scored last November.

The list of bouts featured on the Paul vs Fury undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

Paul vs Fury fight card

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Karen Carabajal, 10 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBC, WBO and IBO titles