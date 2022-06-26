Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai full fight video highlights

Jesse Rodriguez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai squares off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday June 25, which made it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated WBC super flyweight champion making the first defense of his title against former two-time 115-pound titleholder.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. In Round 7 Rodriguez scored an eight-count dropping Rungvisai with left hook. In the next, and what turned to be the final rounds, the champion continued dominating delivering a barrage of strikes.

The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 50 seconds into the eighth round.

With the victory Jesse Rodriguez makes the first successful defense of his title, remains undefeated and improves to 16-0, 11 KOs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai fails to regain the belt, drops to 50-6-1, 43 KOs, which snaps his three-win streak.

“My skills proved a point tonight,” said Rodriguez after the fight. “My team know what I am capable of and what I bring to the table, that’s why we took the fight.”

“I felt I started to break him down after three rounds, the power wasn’t there from him. I knew I couldn’t stand there but we came in and put on a show. I was using my angles more, Robert kept telling me to do that and I listened.”

“The Cuadras fight gave me experience and put me here, fighting at home in San Antonio. I will do whatever Robert says, I am a special fighter not an average fighter and I am here to stay.”

