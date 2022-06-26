Search
Boxing

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai live results from San Antonio TX
Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai faceoff | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai live from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas

Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The contest pits undefeated WBC super flyweight champion and former two-time 115-pound titleholder. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.

In the co-main event unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight belts in the twelve-rounder against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). Also on the card, Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) defends her undisputed welterweight title in the ten-rounder against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs) and Raymond Ford (11-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap in the ten-rounder against fellow-unbeaten Richard Medina (13-0, 7 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Unites States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 26
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai free live stream of prelims starts at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US, 11:15 pm BST in the UK and 8:15 am AEST in Australia.

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai results

Get Rodriguez vs Rungvisai full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles
  • Jessica McCaskill def. Alma Ibarra by TKO (R4 at 0:10) – retains undisputed welterweight title
  • Raymond Ford def. Richard Medina by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90) – retains WBA Continental Americas featherweight title

Jesse Rodriguez: I want to show I am the real deal, beating Rungvisai would really boost my confidence & skyrocket my career

Undercard

  • Nikita Ababiy def. Noe Larios Jr by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74)
  • Jesus Martinez def. Keven Monroy by majority decision (38-38, 39-36, 39-37)
