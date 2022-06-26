Jesse Rodriguez (15-0, 10 KOs) and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (50-5-1, 43 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The contest pits undefeated WBC super flyweight champion and former two-time 115-pound titleholder. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 26.
In the co-main event unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight belts in the twelve-rounder against Ronny Rios (33-3, 16 KOs). Also on the card, Jessica McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) defends her undisputed welterweight title in the ten-rounder against Alma Ibarra (10-1, 4 KOs) and Raymond Ford (11-0-1, 6 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas featherweight strap in the ten-rounder against fellow-unbeaten Richard Medina (13-0, 7 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Unites States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, June 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, June 26
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
Rodriguez vs Rungvisai free live stream of prelims starts at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US, 11:15 pm BST in the UK and 8:15 am AEST in Australia.
Rodriguez vs Rungvisai results
Get Rodriguez vs Rungvisai full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Rodriguez’s WBC super flyweight title
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios, 12 rounds super bantamweight – Akhmadaliev’s IBF and WBA super bantamweight titles
- Jessica McCaskill def. Alma Ibarra by TKO (R4 at 0:10) – retains undisputed welterweight title
- Raymond Ford def. Richard Medina by unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90) – retains WBA Continental Americas featherweight title
Jesse Rodriguez: I want to show I am the real deal, beating Rungvisai would really boost my confidence & skyrocket my career
Undercard
- Nikita Ababiy def. Noe Larios Jr by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 78-74)
- Jesus Martinez def. Keven Monroy by majority decision (38-38, 39-36, 39-37)