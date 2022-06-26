Search
Jessica McCaskill retains undisputed title via RTD against Alma Ibarra (video)

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live from San Antonio, TX

Undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs) made a successful defense of her title against Alma Ibarra (10-2, 4 KOs) at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The contest was featured on the Rodriguez vs Rungvisai main card live stream on DAZN.

The champion took the victory via fourth-round RTD, as the challenger wouldn’t come out to the next round, retiring on stool. Fight video highlight is available up top.

Get Rodriguez vs Rungvisai full fight card results.

