Murodjon Akhmadaliev stops Ronny Rios in Round 12 to retain unified titles (video)

Newswire
Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live from San Antonio, TX

Unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) retained his belts and remained undefeated when he faced Ronny Rios (33-4, 16 KOs) at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream on DAZN.

The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the twelfth round as the champion continued landing heavy shots on the challenger, who did not seem to fully recover from the big body shots received moments earlier. Fight video highlight is available up top.

Get Rodriguez vs Rungvisai full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

