Unified IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) retained his belts and remained undefeated when he faced Ronny Rios (33-4, 16 KOs) at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live stream on DAZN.

The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 6 seconds into the twelfth round as the champion continued landing heavy shots on the challenger, who did not seem to fully recover from the big body shots received moments earlier. Fight video highlight is available up top.

