Raymond Ford decisions Richard Medina to retain WBA Continental Americas title (video)

Rodriguez vs Rungvisai live from San Antonio, TX

Raymond Ford secured a unanimous decision against Richard Medina to retain his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The contest kicked off Rodriguez vs Rungvisai main card live stream on DAZN.

After ten rounds the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90.

With the victory Ford improves to 12-0-1, 6 KOs and remains unbeaten. Medina drops to 13-1, 7 KOs and sufferers the first defeat. Fight video highlight is available up top.

Get Rodriguez vs Rungvisai full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

