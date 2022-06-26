Raymond Ford secured a unanimous decision against Richard Medina to retain his WBA Continental Americas featherweight title at Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, June 25. The contest kicked off Rodriguez vs Rungvisai main card live stream on DAZN.

After ten rounds the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90.

With the victory Ford improves to 12-0-1, 6 KOs and remains unbeaten. Medina drops to 13-1, 7 KOs and sufferers the first defeat. Fight video highlight is available up top.

