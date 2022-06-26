Search
UFC Vegas 57 results, Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Stream UFC Fight Night Tsarukyan vs Gamrot live results from Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia.

The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC). Tsarukyan is looking for his sixth straight victory, while Gamrot is riding the three-win streak.

The co-main is a welterweight battle between No. 10 Neil Magny (26–8) and No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0). Going up against undefeated Rakhmonov, who eyes to retain his 100% winning ratio, Magny brings two wins in a row. The full UFC Vegas 57 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, June 25
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Sunday, June 26
Main Card: 3 am BST
Prelims: 12 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, June 26
Main Card: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 9 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot results

Get UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot
  • Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
  • Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
  • Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card

  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. TJ Brown by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Sergey Morozov def. Raulian Paiva by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Cody Durden def. JP Buys by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:08)
  • Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:27)
  • Vanessa Demopoulos def. Jinh Yu Frey by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

