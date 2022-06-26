UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday June 25, which makes it Sunday June 26 in the UK and Australia.

The main event is a five-round lightweight bout between No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan (18-2) and No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot (22-1, 1 NC). Tsarukyan is looking for his sixth straight victory, while Gamrot is riding the three-win streak.

The co-main is a welterweight battle between No. 10 Neil Magny (26–8) and No. 15 Shavkat Rakhmonov (15-0). Going up against undefeated Rakhmonov, who eyes to retain his 100% winning ratio, Magny brings two wins in a row. The full UFC Vegas 57 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, June 25

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Sunday, June 26

Main Card: 3 am BST

Prelims: 12 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, June 26

Main Card: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 9 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot results

Get UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. TJ Brown by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Sergey Morozov def. Raulian Paiva by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Cody Durden def. JP Buys by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:08)

Mario Bautista def. Brian Kelleher by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 2:27)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Jinh Yu Frey by split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)