Two prestigious WKN titles were up for grabs on Saturday, June 25 at “La Nuit Des Gladiateurs” held at Hall Omnisport de Fléron in the province of Liège. The event marked a return of World Championship to Belgium featuring a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with some of the best local and international fighters participating.

In one of the title bouts Moroccan-Belgium Youssef Boughanem made the first successful defense of his WKN super welterweight title against Toni Romero of Spain. The champion retained his belt by knockout in the third round.

Boughanem & Rahmani #SimplyTheBest at "La Nuit Des Gladiateurs" in Liege ?? Youssef Boughanem makes successful defense of his WKN super welterweight title against Toni Romero. Madani Rahmani defeats Nika Nozadze to land WKN super light heavyweight belt. pic.twitter.com/FD9ljjQMUJ — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) June 26, 2022

In another title quest local Madani Rahmani dominated and KO’d Georgia’s Nika Nozadze in Round 1. With the victory he took the vacant WKN super light heavyweight belt and became a new champion in the division.

Madani Rahmani KO's Nika Nozadze to claim WKN World super light heavyweight Muay Thai title at La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022 in Liege, Belgium. (?? via Enzo Gallo/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/6UXcOnBbOv — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) June 26, 2022

The championship supervisor was Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.

Youssef Boughanem def. Toni Romero by KO (R3) – retains WKN World Super Welterweight Muay Thai title

Madani Rahmani def. Nika Nozadze by KO (R1) – wins WKN World Super Light Heavyweight Muay Thai title