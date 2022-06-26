Search
Muay Thai

Youssef Boughanem retains WKN Gold, Madani Rahmani becomes new champion (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Youssef Boughanem knocks out Toni Romero to retain WKN title
Youssef Boughanem retains WKN super welterweight title by KO against Toni Romero at La Nuit Des Gladiateurs

La Nuit Des Gladiateurs 2022

Two prestigious WKN titles were up for grabs on Saturday, June 25 at “La Nuit Des Gladiateurs” held at Hall Omnisport de Fléron in the province of Liège. The event marked a return of World Championship to Belgium featuring a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with some of the best local and international fighters participating.

In one of the title bouts Moroccan-Belgium Youssef Boughanem made the first successful defense of his WKN super welterweight title against Toni Romero of Spain. The champion retained his belt by knockout in the third round.

In another title quest local Madani Rahmani dominated and KO’d Georgia’s Nika Nozadze in Round 1. With the victory he took the vacant WKN super light heavyweight belt and became a new champion in the division.

The championship supervisor was Osman Yigin, representing World Kickboxing Network.

  • Youssef Boughanem def. Toni Romero by KO (R3) – retains WKN World Super Welterweight Muay Thai title
  • Madani Rahmani def. Nika Nozadze by KO (R1) – wins WKN World Super Light Heavyweight Muay Thai title
Kickboxing, Muay Thai

