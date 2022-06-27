Search
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3: New York launch press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Canelo vs GGG 3

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. Following the launch media event in Los Angeles, the fighters come face to face and preview their upcoming showdown at the press conference in New York. Video is available up.

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

The bouts featured on Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097