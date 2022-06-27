Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. Following the launch media event in Los Angeles, the fighters come face to face and preview their upcoming showdown at the press conference in New York. Video is available up.

Canelo vs GGG 3 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

The bouts featured on Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.