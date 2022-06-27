Mairis Briedis and Jai Opetaia square off in the main event at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Saturday, July 2. The contest features three-time cruiserweight champion of Latvia defending his IBF belt against undefeated mandatory challenger of Australia. The world championship is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Advertisements

Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) was in action last October when he stopped Artur Mann in the third round to make the first successful defense of his title, that he had claimed against Yuniel Dorticos by majority decision in September 2020. A sole defeat on the 37-year-old Latvian boxer’s resume goes back to early 2018 when he dropped a majority decision against former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk and lost the WBC strap in the championship unification.

Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) won three of his previous bouts by way of TKO. He last fought late 2021 when he stopped Daniel Russell in the third round. Prior to that the 26-years-old undefeated Australian eliminated Benjamin Kelleher and Mark Flanagan in Round 6 and 8, respectively.

Briedis vs Opetaia tickets

Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 2 at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

How to watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream on Kayo. The fight date is Saturday, July 2. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 9 pm AEST.

Order Briedis vs Opetaia PPV on Kayo >>

How to watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia in other countries

Boxing fans in other countries, can watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, July 2. The start time is scheduled for 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the US, 10 am BST in the UK, 11 am CEST in France and 12 pm EEST in Latvia.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE.

Order Briedis vs Opetaia PPV on FITE >>

Those fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Briedis vs Opetaia live stream from practically anywhere.

Briedis vs Opetaia Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Briedis vs Opetaia Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place on the Gold Coast, QLD can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, June 29

Briedis vs Opetaia public training session is on Wednesday, June 29 at Cavill Avenue. The start time is 12 pm.

Thursday, June 30

The final Briedis vs Opetaia pre-fight media conference is held on Thursday, June 30 at Sea World. The start time is 10:30 am.

Friday, July 1

The official Briedis vs Opetaia weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 1 at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. The start time is 12 pm.

Saturday, July 2

Briedis vs Opetaia fight date is on Saturday, July 2. The location is Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. Doors open 5 pm.

Briedis vs Opetaia telecast begins at 7 pm.

Briedis vs Opetaia undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Briedis vs Opetaia undercard, Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania super welterweight title in the ten-rounder against Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs). As well, Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania light heavyweight belt in the ten-rounder against Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs).

Also on the card Issac Hardman (12-1, 10 KOs) and Beau Hartas (6-1, 4 KOs) square off in the ten-rounder at middleweight and Taylah Robertson (5-1, 1 KOs) faces Yoselin Fernandez (11-1, 5 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, Dana Coolwell (7-2, 5 KOs) and Lorenz Ladrada (11-2-1, 3 KOs) do the eight-round battle at featherweight.

Briedis vs Opetaia fight card

The current Briedis vs Opetaia lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Briedis’s IBF cruiserweight title

Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Camilleri’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Faris Chevalier vs. Conor Wallace, 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Chevalier’s WBA Oceania light heavyweight title

Issac Hardman vs. Beau Hartas, 10 rounds, middleweight

Taylah Robertson vs. Yoselin Fernandez, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Dana Coolwell vs. Lorenz Ladrada, 8 rounds, featherweight

Miles Zalewski vs. Shiva Mishra, 4 rounds, featherweight

David Nyika vs. Louis Marsters, cruiserweight

Austin Aokuso vs. Laurence Titter, heavyweight