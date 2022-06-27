UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 2. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 3.

In the main event Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier (15-5). The champion is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former titleholder Robert Whittaker in the rematch. The challenger won his previous bout by knockout in the second round against Derek Brunson.

In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his featherweight title against former champion Max Holloway (23-6) in their trilogy fight. Riding the 21-win streak, Volkanovski stopped Chan Sung Jung in the fourth round last time, after securing a UD against Brian Ortega and a pair of victories by decision against Holloway. The latter secured two straight victories by unanimous decision against Yair Rodriguez and Calvin Kattar, and now makes the next attempt to reclaim the belt.

Also on the PPV card Sean Strickland (25-3) goes up against Alex Pereira (5-1) at middleweight. In addition, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) and Sean O’Malley (15-1) do battle at bantamweight.

UFC 276 tickets

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier tickets are on sale. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date is Saturday, July 2. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork as well as StubHub and Vivid Seats.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 2. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier date and time in the United Kingdom

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the event live on BT Sport.

UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 3 at 12 pm AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

UFC 276 prelims

The top of UFC 276 preliminary card pits Brad Riddell (10-2) and Jalin Turner (12-5) at lightweight. Also on the card a trio of welterweight matchups, as Robbie Lawler (29-15) takes on Bryan Barberena (17-8), Ian Garry (9-0) meets Gabe Green (11-3) and Jim Miller (34-16) squares off against Donald Cerrone (36-16).

Among the UFC 276 early prelims, Uriah Hall (18-10) battles it out against Andre Muniz (22-4) at middleweight, Jessica Eye (15-10) faces Maycee Barber (10-2) at women’s flyweight and Brad Tavares (19-7) takes on Dricus Du Plessis (16-2) at middleweight. In addition, Jessica-Rose Clark (11-7) and Julija Stoliarenko (9-7-1) meet at women’s bantamweight.

UFC 276 lineup

The current UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Early Preliminary Card

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko