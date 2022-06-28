After more than two years of layoff former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (26-1, 1 NC) is expected to make his Octagon return. Moving up a weight class, according to UFC President Dana White, “Bones” would face either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic.

“Jon Jones is ready to go,” White said on The Jim Rome Show. “We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou], depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic.”

Jones was in action back in February 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. In July he turns 35.

“It’s very interesting because I’m a huge believer in ring rust. But for all the negative things you could say about Jon Jones and his personal life and things that have happened, he’s the best. He’s definitely the best of all time.”

Ngannou (17-3) is a reigning heavyweight champion, who last fought in January scoring a unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane. Miocic (20-4) is a former heavyweight champion, who claimed the belt against Daniel Cormier in August 2019, but was then dethroned by Ngannou in March 2021.