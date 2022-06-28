UFC 276 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of championship matchups.

On the top of the fight-bill reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his belt against No. 2-ranked challenger Jared Cannonier (15-5). The champion won two of his previous by unanimous decision against Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori. The challenger is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Derek Brunson, after scoring a UD against Kelvin Gastelum

In the co-main event reining featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway (23-6). The pair squares off in the trilogy fight with both previous bouts ending in favor of current champion.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 276 fight card, Alex Pereira (5-1) faces Sean Strickland (25-3) at middleweight and Sean O’Malley (15-1) takes on Pedro Munhoz (19-7) at bantamweight. Among the preliminary card bouts Jalin Turner (12-5) and Brad Riddell (10-2) do battle at lightweight.

UFC 276 start time in USA, Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 2. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 276 UK time, Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, July 3. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, July 2.

UFC 276 Australia time, Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 3. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC 276 fight card

The full UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Early Preliminary Card

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko