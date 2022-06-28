Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) and Max Holloway (23-6) square off in their trilogy fight co-headlining UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in Australia. The contest features reigning featherweight champion making the fourth defense of his belt against former 145-pound titleholder.

Their first fight in December 2019 when a full distance and ended in favor of Volkanovski, who dethroned Holloway to become a new champion in the division. Ahead of UFC 276 the promotion relapsed the full fight video of their second fight held in July 2020, which ended in split decision in favor of current champion, and its available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

