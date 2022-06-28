Search
UFC

UFC Full Fight Video: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Max Holloway to retain featherweight title

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) and Max Holloway (23-6) square off in their trilogy fight co-headlining UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in Australia. The contest features reigning featherweight champion making the fourth defense of his belt against former 145-pound titleholder.

Their first fight in December 2019 when a full distance and ended in favor of Volkanovski, who dethroned Holloway to become a new champion in the division. Ahead of UFC 276 the promotion relapsed the full fight video of their second fight held in July 2020, which ended in split decision in favor of current champion, and its available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and live stream on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097