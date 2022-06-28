Search
Kickboxing

WKN is back to Réunion on July 2 with Indian Ocean championship in Saint-Pierre

Parviz Iskenderov
WKN championship belt
WKN championship belt | Vincent Clain

Les Défis du Sud - La Nuit du K1

The World Kickboxing Network announced its return to Réunion with the next edition of ‘Les Défis du Sud – La Nuit du K1‘ scheduled for Saturday, July 2. The event takes place at Nelson Mandela Gymnasium in Saint-Pierre featuring the WKN Indian Ocean super middleweight championship contested in a format of four-man knockout tournament.

The list of participants includes Mathias Ringuin of Réunion, Rodney Cornelissen of South Africa, Njaka Patrick Rabenandrasana of Madadagascar and M’Dere El Habidou of Mayotte. The tournament draw is conducted at the official weigh-in ceremony a day before the fight show.

The event is organized by Saint-Pierre Boxing Club. The supervisor is Didier Wullschleger.

The previous event in Réunion held mid June saw local Yvan Lancromme lifting the WKN Indian Ocean welterweight strap.

WKN Indian Ocean super middleweight four-man championship tournament

  • Mathias Ringuin (Réunion)
  • Rodney Cornelissen (South Africa)
  • Njaka Patrick Rabenandrasana (Madadagascar)
  • M’Dere El Habidou (Mayotte)
