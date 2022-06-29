Bellator 283 takes place at Emerald Queen Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22. The promotion’s first visit to the state of Washington is headlined by lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (24-10) as he makes the first defense of his belt against No. 1-ranked challenger Sidney “Da Gun” Outlaw (16-4). In addition to a previously announced series of bouts a number of a matchups have been added to the lineup today.

Advertisements

Among the newly set main card bouts live on Showtime former 170-pound title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) faces Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) at welterweight and No. 5-ranked Davion Franklin (5-0) takes on Marcelo Golm (9-3) at heavyweight. Among the previously announced contests former 170-pound champion and No. 3-ranked Douglas Lima (32-10) goes up against No. 4-ranked Jason Jackson (15-4) at welterweight and undefeated No. 3-ranked Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) meets Chris Gonzalez (7-1) at lightweight.

Bellator 283 tickets

Bellator 283: Pitbull vs Outlaw tickets to witness all the action at Emerald Queen Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Also joining the event on the completed preliminary card are two top undefeated prospects, as Jaylon Bates (5-0) faces Mark Coates (10-7) and Roman Faraldo (7-0 ) meets Luis Iniguez (5-1). Also on the card a lightweight bout between Vladimir Tokov (6-1) and unbeaten Justin Montalvo (5-0) and a featherweight matchup between Kai Kamaka III (9-5-1) and Akhmed Magomedov (8-0, 1 NC).

In addition, women’s flyweights are in action, when former title challenger No. 5-ranked Veta Arteaga (6-4) takes on No. 7-ranked Vanessa Porto (23-9) and Viktor Nemkov (31-8-1) faces Jose Augusto (7-4, 1 NC).

Lorenz Larkin vs Mukhamed Berkhamov

Lorenz Larkin, 35, is putting together the most impressive run of his professional career – 13 years after it began in 2009. The man who challenged then-champion Douglas Lima for the Bellator title in his promotional debut has been a perfect 6-0 since 2018, defeating former Bellator champions Andrey Koreshkov and Rafael Carvalho during that span, which has seen “The Monsoon” compete at both welterweight and middleweight. Now the #6-ranked middleweight contender, Larkin will return to welterweight after a crushing first-round TKO of Kyle Stewart in London to face a stiff test in Berkhamov.

Advertisements

Mukhamed Berkhamov, 28, dominated the Russian regional scene before catching the eyes of Bellator scouts and signing with the promotion in 2020. The proven finisher has earned nine submission victories and two knockouts through his first 16 professional fights, including a first-round submission of Jesse Taylor and a second-round knockout of Brett Cooper in Absolute Championship Berkut. “Cherkes” wasted no time making an impression on Bellator fans in his promotional debut, snatching up a first-round guillotine choke against Jaleel Willis as he returned to action from a two-year layoff.

Davion Franklin vs Marcelo Golm

Undefeated through his first five fights inside the Bellator MMA cage, Davion Franklin has been one of the sport’s most promising heavyweight prospects since debuting in 2020. The 28-year-old is a staple at the vaunted JacksonWink MMA gym and counts many of the gym’s notable athletes among his training partners. Like Golm, Franklin is known for his killer instinct; he has three first-round knockouts to his name, but he will look to make it four when the cage doors close on July 22.

Golm, 29, will look to follow up an emphatic, buzzer-beating first round TKO of Billy Swanson in his last outing. The stellar promotional debut saw Golm win his third straight fight, a win streak comprised of three finishes. Golm has won all his professional fights by stoppage to the tune of seven KOs and two submissions, and he will look to keep his 100% finishing rate intact when he faces a stiff test in Davion Franklin.

Bellator 283 fight card

The current Bellator 283: Pitbull vs Outlaw fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire vs. Sidney Outlaw – Freire’s Bellator MMA lightweight title

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Undercard

Adam Piccolotti vs. Tofiq Musayev

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Vladimir Tokov vs. Justin Montalvo

Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand

Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov