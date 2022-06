Heavyweights Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem square off in a highly anticipated trilogy kickboxing fight in GLORY Collision 4 main event live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland on Saturday, October 8. At the launch press conference the fighters previewed their upcoming showdown and came face to face. Check out the highlight video up top.

