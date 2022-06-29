Search
Israel Adesanya plots ‘spectacular’ win over Jared Cannonier – ‘I am here to be me, show off and have fun’

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier in the headliner of UFC 276 fight card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in Australia. Ahead of the event the champion appeared on The Jim Rome Show and shared what to expected from him on the fight day. Check it out up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live on ESPN+ in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title in the trilogy fight against former champion Max Holloway. Get UFC 276 full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

MMANewsUFCVideo

