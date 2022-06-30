Kickboxing star Badr Hari faces fellow K-1 legend and former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem in the trilogy fight headlining GLORY Collision 4 on Saturday, October 8 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. “The Reem” was victorious by knockout in the opening round of their first fight back in 2008. “The Golden Boy” took the revenge stopping his opponent in the first round a year later.

Hari’s most recent official victory goes back to August 2015 when he TKO’d Ismael Londt in Round 3. He has as well as had a fairly rough run in his previous bouts against Arkadiusz Wrzosek, Benjamin Adegbuyi and Rico Verhoeven. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old Moroccan-Dutch kickboxer says he is not anywhere near of calling it quits.

“Life is not only about victory,” Hari said at the GLORY Collision 4 kickoff press conference earlier this week. “You got defeats, you got losses, you got wins, you got sickness, you got wealth, you got bankruptcy, you got all kind of things in life… But it’s [about] how you recover, how you go forward… This is what makes you fighter.”

“And for me, I am going to roll it until the wheels fall off. I feel strong, I feel determined, I feel hungry and I still really enjoy my sport. I go to the gym with a lot of happiness. I feel very great inside my dojo. I enjoy it, it’s easy, it’s not even a question. It’s my life, it’s who I am.”

“Every fight is a chapter. And the book is not [finished]. I am not even thinking about quitting. I heard Alistair talking about it [retiring], but not in my book.”

Alistair Overeem is a former UFC heavyweight contender, who earlier in his career earned Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight titles. He is also the winner of K-1 World Grand Prix 2010, which was his most recent to date appearance inside the ring as a kickboxer.