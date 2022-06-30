Undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) of Ukraine defends his unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) of the United Kingdom in the rematch taking place at Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlining the fight card billed as “Rage on the Red Sea”.

The date when Usyk vs Joshua 2 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, August 21.

The pair first met last September in London. Joshua, two-time unified heavyweight champion at that time, dropped a unanimous decision against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk, who claimed the belts to become a new unified heavyweight king.

Following a kickoff press conference held last week in Jeddah, the fighters talked to media and came face to face at the second-leg of press tour held in London. Check out below what they had to say. Video is available up top.

Oleksandr Usyk at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk: I will continue fighting until my heart keeps beating

“I am pleased to be here today. I am very happy to get the opportunity to fight in Saudi Arabia and help open new horizons for the sport of boxing,” Oleksandr Usyk said. “I love to travel around the world and fight in places for the first time. I am not fighting for money or any recognition. I am just doing my job now and will continue fighting until my heart keeps beating.”

“I am not expecting anything from Anthony Joshua, but I know that he will be different, but so will I.”

Anthony Joshua at press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua: I cannot make the same mistake twice

“It’s hard to say from a head to head who’s going to win a championship fight,” Anthony Joshua said. “So I don’t tend to look into head to heads so deeply, but for some they could think that’s a 1-0 victory. That’s down to opinion anyway.”

“Shout out to everyone in Saudi Arabia as well! It is going to be my second time there; first time was lit and it is going to be even better this time for sure. Going down to the old city was unbelievable. I am sure you have seen some of the videos on social media. Anyone that is going, I am sure you are going to be in for a great time in Saudi Arabia.”

“In terms of old AJ, same old G, I’m just doing what I’m doing. Grafting away. It is a rough and tough sport. Fighting these lefties is a nightmare! And I cannot make the same mistake twice. I am hungry and desperate but at the end of the day how I perform will speak.”

The list of bouts featured on Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard, as well as other event details inclding how to watch fight live, are expected to be announced shortly.