UFC 276 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier – all states and territories, PPV price

UFC championship belt
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier features a pair of championship bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, July 3 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier (15-5). In the co-main event current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt in the trilogy fight against former champion Max Holloway (23-6).

Also on the card Alex Pereira (5-1) battles it out against Sean Strickland (25-3) at middleweight. As well, former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (29-15, 1 NC) squares off against Bryan Barberena (17-8) at welterweight. In addition, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) takes on Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier in Australia, date, time, live stream, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 3. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

Order PPV >>

Stream UFC 276 Adesanya vs Cannonier live on Kayo in Australia

UFC 276 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8 am AEST. Order PPV >>

UFC 276 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card starts at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card begining at 7:30 am ACST. Order PPV >>

UFC 276 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6 am AWST. Order PPV >>

UFC 276 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5 am CXT. Order PPV >>

UFC 276 fight card

The full UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
  • Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 276 fight card, date, time, location, Adesanya vs Cannonier

Early Preliminary Card

  • Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
  • Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
