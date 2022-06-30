UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier features a pair of championship bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, July 3 at 12 pm AEST.

In the main event reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his title against No. 2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier (15-5). In the co-main event current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt in the trilogy fight against former champion Max Holloway (23-6).

Also on the card Alex Pereira (5-1) battles it out against Sean Strickland (25-3) at middleweight. As well, former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (29-15, 1 NC) squares off against Bryan Barberena (17-8) at welterweight. In addition, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) takes on Sean O’Malley (15-1) at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier in Australia, date, time, live stream, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 3. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV cost is $54.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

UFC 276 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne & Sydney (AEST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST, following the early preliminary card starting at 8 am AEST.

UFC 276 Adelaide & Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card starts at 9:30 am ACST, following the early preliminary card begining at 7:30 am ACST.

UFC 276 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AWST. The early preliminary card begins at 6 am AWST.

UFC 276 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, July 3 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card starts at 7 am CXT, following the early prelims beginning at 5 am CXT.

UFC 276 fight card

The full UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Preliminary Card

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko