UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier pre-fight press conference (video)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Tickets for UFC 276 can be purchased through TicketNetwork as well as StubHub and Vivid Seats.

Expected in attendance middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, challenger Jared Cannonier, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former title holder Max Holloway, bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

UFC 276 start time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier

MMA fans can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC 276 full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

