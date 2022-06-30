UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. Two days ahead of the event the fighters partake in the final press conference.

Expected in attendance middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, challenger Jared Cannonier, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, former title holder Max Holloway, bantamweights Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz, as well as UFC President Dana White. Video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

