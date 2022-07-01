Alistair Overeem: Badr Hari is in a do-or-die situation (video)

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger, StrikeForce and DREAM champion Alistair Overeem makes his return to kickboxing against fellow legend Badr Hari in their third fight at GLORY Collison 4 on Saturday, October 8 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Holland. “The Demolition Man” was last seen in action as a kickboxer over eleven years ago when he took all K-1 World Grand Prix 2010.

“I feel like I am coming home,” Overeem said at the GLORY Collision 4 kickoff press conference. “Coming in the Netherlands, that’s what actually motivated me.”

“Fighting for home fans. After living in the US for ten years, you know… Netherlands is home.”

Overeem said he initially wanted to challenge reigning GLORY heavyweight champion.

“Rico was the target, but he is doing a movie or something, I don’t know. Badr really wanted it. It was not a fight I would push for, but I am also a competitor, so I am not going to say no.”

Overeem won their first fight by knockout in the opening round in 2008. Hari took the revenge the following year stopping his opponent also in Round 1.

When asked whether he expected Hari to be different from their last fight, Overeem said: “He is in a do-or-die situation. He maybe ten percent more than the last time we fought”.

“He is always dangerous.”

The most recent victory on Badr Hari’s official fight record goes back to August 2015 when he stopped Ismael Londt in the third round. His following six bouts ended in four losses prior to the final bell and two No Contests due to a positive test result for performance-enhancing drugs and, most recently, riot at GLORY 80 in March.