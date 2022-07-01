Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia on weight for IBF cruiserweight title

Three-time cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) of Latvia defends his IBF title against undefeated mandatory challenger Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) of Australia in the main event at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Saturday, July 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters made the required weight limit. The challenger, Opetaia tipped the scales at 90 kg. The champion, Briedis weighed-in at 90.3 kg. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Middleweights Issac Hardman and Beau Hartas weighed-in at 72.60 kg and 72.35 kg for their ten-round co-main event bout, respectively. As well, Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) showed 69.5 kg for his ten-round super welterweight bout against Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs), who was 69.75 kg. In addition, Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) came in at 79.15 kg for his ten-round light heavyweight bout against Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs), who weighed-in at 79.1 kg.

Boxing fans can watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Briedis vs Opetaia fight card

Get Briedis vs Opetaia full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Mairis Briedis (90.3 kg) vs. Jai Opetaia (90 kg), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Briedis’s IBF cruiserweight title

Issac Hardman (72.60 kg) vs. Beau Hartas (72.35 kg), 10 rounds, middleweight

Faris Chevalier (79.15 kg) vs. Conor Wallace (79.1 kg), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Chevalier’s WBA Oceania light heavyweight title

Joel Camilleri (69.5 kg) vs. Koen Mazoudier (69.75 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Camilleri’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title

Taylah Robertson (52.1 kg) vs. Yoselin Fernandez (51.7 kg), 10 rounds, super flyweight

Dana Coolwell (57 kg) vs. Lorenz Ladrada (56.85 kg), 8 rounds, featherweight

David Nyika (90.65 kg) vs. Louis Marsters (90.6 kg), 4 rounds, cruiserweight