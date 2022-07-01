Search
Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia on weight for IBF cruiserweight title

Mairis Briedis weigh-in
Mairis Briedis | Bigger's Better

Briedis vs Opetaia weigh-in results

Three-time cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis (28-1, 20 KOs) of Latvia defends his IBF title against undefeated mandatory challenger Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) of Australia in the main event at Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, QLD on Saturday, July 2. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters made the required weight limit. The challenger, Opetaia tipped the scales at 90 kg. The champion, Briedis weighed-in at 90.3 kg. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Middleweights Issac Hardman and Beau Hartas weighed-in at 72.60 kg and 72.35 kg for their ten-round co-main event bout, respectively. As well, Joel Camilleri (22-7-1, 10 KOs) showed 69.5 kg for his ten-round super welterweight bout against Koen Mazoudier (9-2, 4 KOs), who was 69.75 kg. In addition, Faris Chevalier (13-1, 7 KOs) came in at 79.15 kg for his ten-round light heavyweight bout against Conor Wallace (8-1, 6 KOs), who weighed-in at 79.1 kg.

Boxing fans can watch Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetaia live stream on Kayo in Australia, ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Briedis vs Opetaia fight card

Get Briedis vs Opetaia full fight card and weigh-in results below.

  • Mairis Briedis (90.3 kg) vs. Jai Opetaia (90 kg), 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Briedis’s IBF cruiserweight title
  • Issac Hardman (72.60 kg) vs. Beau Hartas (72.35 kg), 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Faris Chevalier (79.15 kg) vs. Conor Wallace (79.1 kg), 10 rounds, light heavyweight – Chevalier’s WBA Oceania light heavyweight title
  • Joel Camilleri (69.5 kg) vs. Koen Mazoudier (69.75 kg), 10 rounds, super welterweight – Camilleri’s WBA Oceania super welterweight title
  • Taylah Robertson (52.1 kg) vs. Yoselin Fernandez (51.7 kg), 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Dana Coolwell (57 kg) vs. Lorenz Ladrada (56.85 kg), 8 rounds, featherweight

Briedis vs Opetaia start time, tickets, how to watch, schedule, undercard

  • David Nyika (90.65 kg) vs. Louis Marsters (90.6 kg), 4 rounds, cruiserweight
