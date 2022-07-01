UFC 276 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Cannonier (video)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his title against Jared Cannonier (15-5). In the co-main event featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against former title holder Max Holloway (23-6) in their trilogy fight.
Get UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC 276 fight card
Main Card
- Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
- Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card
- Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
- Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
- Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
- Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
UFC 276 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier
Early Preliminary Card
- Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
- Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko