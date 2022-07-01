Search
UFC 276 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Cannonier (video)

Newswire

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier weigh-in live show

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his title against Jared Cannonier (15-5). In the co-main event featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against former title holder Max Holloway (23-6) in their trilogy fight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC 276 fight card

Main Card

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title
  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
  • Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
  • Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

  • Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
  • Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
  • Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
  • Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 276 Australia time: How to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier

Early Preliminary Card

  • Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
  • Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
