UFC 276 weigh-in results, Adesanya vs Cannonier (video)

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday July 2, which makes it Sunday July 3 in the UK and Australia. A day before of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1) makes the fifth defense of his title against Jared Cannonier (15-5). In the co-main event featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) makes the fourth defense of his belt against former title holder Max Holloway (23-6) in their trilogy fight.

MMA fans can watch UFC 276 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

UFC 276 fight card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early Preliminary Card

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko